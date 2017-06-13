版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 13日 星期二 10:14 BJT

BRIEF-Wheaton Precious Metals recommends shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender" offer

June 12 Wheaton Precious Metals Corp:

* Wheaton Precious Metals - unsolicited "mini-tender" offer made by TRC Capital to buy about 1.1% of common shares outstanding at CAD$26.75 per share in cash

* Wheaton Precious Metals - does not endorse this unsolicited mini-tender offer, recommends shareholders do not tender their shares in response to offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐