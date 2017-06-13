BRIEF-Wheaton Precious Metals recommends shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender" offer

UPDATE 9-Police consider manslaughter charges over London blaze as thousands evacuated
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates number of people affected, adds political reaction)
June 12 Wheaton Precious Metals Corp:
* Wheaton Precious Metals - unsolicited "mini-tender" offer made by TRC Capital to buy about 1.1% of common shares outstanding at CAD$26.75 per share in cash
* Wheaton Precious Metals - does not endorse this unsolicited mini-tender offer, recommends shareholders do not tender their shares in response to offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates number of people affected, adds political reaction)
June 23 Brazil's top federal prosecutor will level corruption charges against President Michel Temer one at a time instead of making all the accusations at once, a strategy aimed at weakening his defense, a source with direct knowledge of the process told Reuters on Friday.
WASHINGTON/MOSCOW, June 23 Western technology companies, including Cisco, IBM and SAP , are acceding to demands by Moscow for access to closely guarded product security secrets, at a time when Russia has been accused of a growing number of cyber attacks on the West, a Reuters investigation has found.