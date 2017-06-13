BRIEF-Wheaton Precious Metals recommends shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender" offer

June 12 Wheaton Precious Metals Corp:

* Wheaton Precious Metals - unsolicited "mini-tender" offer made by TRC Capital to buy about 1.1% of common shares outstanding at CAD$26.75 per share in cash

* Wheaton Precious Metals - does not endorse this unsolicited mini-tender offer, recommends shareholders do not tender their shares in response to offer