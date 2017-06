May 22 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc

* Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. Updates 2017 guidance and declares second quarter dividend

* Sees fY 2017 adjusted FFO per share $1.48 to $1.55

* Sees Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.40 to $0.42

* Wheeler real estate investment trust inc - Q2 2017 cash dividend rate of $0.34 per share for company's common stock

* Wheeler real estate investment trust inc - annualized common stock dividend will be adjusted to $1.44 from $1.68

* Wheeler real estate investment trust inc - dividend reduction will preserve more than $2 million in capital for 2017

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $1.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S