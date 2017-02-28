版本:
BRIEF-Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.02

Feb 27 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc :

* Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc announces 2016 annual results, 1-for-8 reverse stock split and transition to quarterly common stock dividend payments

* Q4 revenue rose 30.3 percent to $12 million

* Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
