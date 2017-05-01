BRIEF-Wheeler REIT reports Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.31

BRIEF-Apple Hospitality REIT board approves extension until july 2018 of company's share repurchase program
* Board approved extension until july 2018 of company's existing share repurchase program - SEC filing
May 1 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc
* Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. announces 2017 first quarter financial results
* Q1 revenue rose 56.7 percent to $14.3 million
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board approved extension until july 2018 of company's existing share repurchase program - SEC filing
* On March 31, A German patent court acknowledged receipt of nullity actions filed by co challenging validity of EP1428225 and DE 1020066043668
* Anadarko Petroleum agreed to settle Western Gas Partners' deferred purchase price obligation for DBJV for $37.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: