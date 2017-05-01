版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 2日 星期二 05:35 BJT

BRIEF-Wheeler REIT reports Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.31

May 1 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc

* Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. announces 2017 first quarter financial results

* Q1 revenue rose 56.7 percent to $14.3 million

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐