BRIEF-Whirlpool Corp Q1 GAAP earnings per share $2.01

April 24 Whirlpool Corp:

* Whirlpool Corporation reports first-quarter 2017 results and revises full-year guidance

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $2.01

* Q1 sales $4.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.78 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $2.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Revises FY GAAP earnings per share view $12.65 to $13.40

* Company continues to expect full-year 2017 industry unit shipments in Brazil to be flat

* Says for full-year 2017 now expects GAAP EPS of $12.65 to $13.40 and ongoing business EPS of $14.75 to $15.50.

* In North America, co continues to expect full-year 2017 industry unit shipments in U.S. to increase by 4 to 6 percent

* In Europe, Middle East and Africa company now expects full-year 2017 industry unit shipments to be flat to up 2 percent

* FY2017 earnings per share view $15.48, revenue view $21.48 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says reaffirms FY cash provided by operating activities of $1.7 billion to $1.75 billion and reaffirms free cash flow guidance of $1 billion

* Sees full-year 2017 capital spending of $700 million to $750 million

* In Asia, co continues to expect full-year 2017 industry unit shipments to be flat to up 2 percent

* Says first-quarter ongoing business earnings per diluted share totaled $2.50 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: