BRIEF-Whirlpool Corp Q1 GAAP earnings per share $2.01

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 24
DUBAI, May 24 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 24 Whirlpool Corp:
* Whirlpool Corporation reports first-quarter 2017 results and revises full-year guidance
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $2.01
* Q1 sales $4.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.78 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $2.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Revises FY GAAP earnings per share view $12.65 to $13.40
* Company continues to expect full-year 2017 industry unit shipments in Brazil to be flat
* Says for full-year 2017 now expects GAAP EPS of $12.65 to $13.40 and ongoing business EPS of $14.75 to $15.50.
* In North America, co continues to expect full-year 2017 industry unit shipments in U.S. to increase by 4 to 6 percent
* In Europe, Middle East and Africa company now expects full-year 2017 industry unit shipments to be flat to up 2 percent
* FY2017 earnings per share view $15.48, revenue view $21.48 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says reaffirms FY cash provided by operating activities of $1.7 billion to $1.75 billion and reaffirms free cash flow guidance of $1 billion
* Sees full-year 2017 capital spending of $700 million to $750 million
* In Asia, co continues to expect full-year 2017 industry unit shipments to be flat to up 2 percent
* Says first-quarter ongoing business earnings per diluted share totaled $2.50 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 24 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Trade Desk announced pricing of follow-on offering of 4.32 million shares of class a common stock by certain selling stockholders at price to public of $52/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 23 Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey was reopened late on Tuesday night after it was shut down when 131 people were evacuated from a United Airlines flight after flames were spotted coming from one of the jet's engines.