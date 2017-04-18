版本:
BRIEF-Whirlpool Corporation increases quarterly dividend by 10 pct

April 17 Whirlpool Corp

* Whirlpool Corporation increases quarterly dividend by 10 pct

* Whirlpool Corp - Board approved a 10 percent increase in quarterly dividend on company's common stock to $1.10 per share from $1.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
