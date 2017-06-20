版本:
中国
BRIEF-Whirlpool Corp's Jeff Fettig to step down as CEO

June 20 Whirlpool Corp-

* Whirlpool Corporation's Jeff Fettig to step down as CEO; remains chairman of the board

* Has elected Marc Bitzer, company's current president and chief operating officer, to succeed Fettig as CEO

* Whirlpool Corp says these changes will become effective october 1

* Fettig will continue to serve as chairman of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
