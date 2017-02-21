版本:
2017年 2月 22日

BRIEF-Whirlpool sets quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share

Feb 21 Whirlpool Corp

* Sets quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
