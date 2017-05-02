版本:
BRIEF-Whirlpool to buy Yummly, terms undisclosed

May 2 Whirlpool Corp

* Whirlpool Corporation announces planned acquisition of Yummly

* Whirlpool Corp - terms of acquisition are confidential

* Whirlpool Corp - acquisition will not have a material impact on Whirlpool Corporation's 2017 financial statements

* Whirlpool Corp - as a wholly-owned subsidiary, yummly will continue to operate out of its headquarters in redwood city, california Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
