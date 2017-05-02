BRIEF-Whirlpool to buy Yummly, terms undisclosed

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 Whirlpool Corp
* Whirlpool Corporation announces planned acquisition of Yummly
* Whirlpool Corp - terms of acquisition are confidential
* Whirlpool Corp - acquisition will not have a material impact on Whirlpool Corporation's 2017 financial statements
* Whirlpool Corp - as a wholly-owned subsidiary, yummly will continue to operate out of its headquarters in redwood city, california Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.