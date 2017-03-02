BRIEF-White Mountains announces election of Manning Rountree as CEO

March 2 White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd
* White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd - election of Manning
Rountree as chief executive officer, effective immediately
* White Mountains announces election of Manning Rountree as
CEO
* White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd - Rountree succeeds
Ray Barrette, who is retiring
* White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd - Ray Barrette also
retired as chairman and as a member of board of directors of
company
* White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd - Rountree has also
been elected to company's board of directors
* White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd - Morgan Davis has
been elected non-executive chairman
