BRIEF-White Mountains appoints Reid Campbell as CFO

May 2 White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd :

* Reid Campbell to become CFO of white mountains

* White mountains insurance group ltd says Reid T. Campbell will become its chief financial officer on may 17, 2017

* White mountains insurance group ltd - David T. Foy, white Mountains's current CFO, will remain an advisor to senior management through end of 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
