BRIEF-White Mountains qtrly EPS from cont ops $7.72

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd :
* White Mountains reports first quarter results
* Reported March 31, 2017 book value per share of $793 and adjusted book value per share of $799
* Net written premiums were $257 million in Q1 of 2017, a decrease of 8% from Q1 of 2016
* Qtrly total revenues $385.9 million versus $369.3 million
* White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd qtrly earnings per share from continuing operations $7.72
* White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd qtrly earnings per share from total consolidated operations $7.50 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.