BRIEF-White Mountains to vote in favor of Intact's acquisition of OneBeacon

May 2 White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd :

* White mountains to vote in favor of Intact's acquisition of OneBeacon

* White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd - transaction is expected to close in q4 of 2017

* White mountains insurance group ltd - white mountains owns 75.7% of OneBeacon's outstanding common shares, representing 96.9% of voting power Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
