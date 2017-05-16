版本:
BRIEF-Whitecap Resources Inc announces appointment of director

May 16 Whitecap Resources Inc

* Whitecap Resources Inc announces appointment of director and receives TSX approval for normal course issuer bid Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
