1 天前
BRIEF-Whitecap Resources Q2 EPS $0.12
2017年8月1日 / 晚上9点05分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Whitecap Resources Q2 EPS $0.12

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Whitecap Resources Inc

* Announces second quarter 2017 results

* ‍Production averaged 56,266 BoE/D in q2/17 which was within our guidance of 56,000 - 57,000 BoE/D

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.12

* Average production for quarter negatively impacted by about 1,600 BoE/D due to third party facility downtime in west central Saskatchewan​

* Qtrly petroleum and natural gas sales $243.3 million versus $135.6 million

* Do not anticipate reducing our $300 million development capital budget for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

