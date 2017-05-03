BRIEF-Whitecap Resources qtrly earnings per share $0.07

BRIEF-Brightpath reports quarterly AFFO per share of C$0.025
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
May 3 Whitecap Resources Inc:
* Whitecap Resources Inc announces first quarter 2017 results
* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.07
* Whitecap Resources Inc - average production in Q1/17 increased to a record 55,886 boe/d, 10% higher than Q4/16
* Whitecap Resources Inc - anticipate Q2/17 production volumes to be 57,000 - 59,000 boe/d
* Whitecap Resources Inc - remain on track to meet full year guidance of 57,000 boe/d on $300 million of development capital
* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly funds flow per share increased by 50% from $0.22 per share for comparable period to $0.33 per share in Q1/17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.
MEXICO CITY, May 23 Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA), one of the country's largest steelmakers, said on Tuesday it had shut down definitively an iron ore mine in the northern state of Durango because of ongoing problems with the union.