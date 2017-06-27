版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 27日 星期二 22:18 BJT

BRIEF-Whitehorse Finance says offering of 2.20 million common shares priced at $13.97 per share

June 27 Whitehorse Finance Inc

* Whitehorse Finance, Inc. Prices offering of common stock

* Says offering of 2.20 million common shares priced at $13.97per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
