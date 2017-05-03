版本:
2017年 5月 4日

BRIEF-Whitestone Reit reports Q1 FFO per share $0.23

May 3 Whitestone Reit

* Whitestone Reit reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 revenue rose 11 percent to $28.3 million

* Q1 FFO per share $0.23

* Qtrly ffo core was $10.2 million versus $9.7 million or $0.32 per diluted share versus $0.34

* Whitestone Reit - reaffirms its previously released guidance for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
