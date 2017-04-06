BRIEF-Whitewave announces court order allowing for completion of merger with Danone

April 6 The WhiteWave Foods Co:

* Whitewave announces court order allowing for completion of merger with Danone

* Whitewave Foods - Expects closing of Danone's acquisition of Whitewave to occur within five business days from date of court's order on April 5, 2017

* Whitewave - In accordance with merger agreement, Co, Danone to extend long stop date under merger agreement to allow for completion of merger

