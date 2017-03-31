版本:
BRIEF-WhiteWave reaches agreement with antitrust division of U.S. DOJ in relation to its merger with Danone

March 31 WhiteWave Foods:

* WhiteWave announces major milestone towards completion of merger with Danone

* achieved milestone towards completion of planned merger with reaching agreement in principle with antitrust division of U.S. DOJ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
