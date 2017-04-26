BRIEF-Whiting petroleum Corp reports qtrly loss per share $0.24

BRIEF-Coca-Cola signs letter of intent for bottling territory in Northeast
* The Coca-Cola Company nears completion of u.s. Refranchising plan with letter of intent for territory in Northeast
April 26 Whiting Petroleum Corp:
* Whiting Petroleum Corp - q1 2017 average production of 117,360 boe/d at high end of guidance
* Whiting Petroleum Corporation announces first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
* Whiting Petroleum-raising 2017 production forecast and lowering per boe cost guidance for LOE, G&A, interest expense, DD&A and oil and gas differentials
* Whiting Petroleum Corp qtrly loss per share $0.24
* Whiting petroleum corp - raising its full-year production forecast to 45.2 to 46.2 mmboe
* Whiting petroleum corp - reiterating its $1.1 billion full-year capital budget
* Whiting Petroleum Corp qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.15
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.21, revenue view $360.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Whiting petroleum corp - qtrly total operating revenues-mm $ 371.3 million versus $289.7 million
* Two harbors investment corp - its intention to contribute its portfolio of commercial real estate assets to granite point mortgage trust inc.
* Manitok Energy Inc. Announces amended terms for the lease issuance and drilling commitment agreement