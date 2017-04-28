版本:
BRIEF-Whitney Bank acquires branches, certain assets and liabilities of First NBC Bank

April 28 Hancock Holding Co-

* Whitney acquiring branches, certain assets and liabilities of First NBC Bank from the FDIC

* Hancock Holding co says Whitney Bank has acquired selected assets and liabilities of first nbc bank from federal deposit insurance corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
