BRIEF-Whitney Bank acquires branches, certain assets and liabilities of First NBC Bank

BRIEF-Nevada Copper reports private placement with Pala Investments
* Nevada Copper announces private placement with Pala Investments and appointment of independent non-executive director
April 28 Hancock Holding Co-
* Whitney acquiring branches, certain assets and liabilities of First NBC Bank from the FDIC
* Hancock Holding co says Whitney Bank has acquired selected assets and liabilities of first nbc bank from federal deposit insurance corporation
* CDW Corp -on May 19, 2017, SEC staff informed company that SEC has concluded its investigation and does not intend to recommend an enforcement action
* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock