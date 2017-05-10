BRIEF-Whole Foods Market announces board refreshment with the appointment of five new independent directors and new board leadership

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 Whole Foods Market Inc
* Whole Foods Market announces board refreshment with the appointment of five new independent directors and new board leadership
* Whole Foods Market Inc says gabrielle sulzberger has been appointed new chair of Whole Foods Market board of directors
* Whole Foods Market Inc says Mary Ellen Coe has been appointed new chair of nominating & governance committee
* Whole Foods Market Inc says significant refreshment of its board of directors by appointing five new independent directors, effective immediately
* Whole Foods Market - Board of directors will comprise 12 directors, 10 of whom are independent and six of whom were added in last seven months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit