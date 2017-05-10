版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 11日 星期四 04:16 BJT

BRIEF-Whole Foods Market announces board refreshment with the appointment of five new independent directors and new board leadership

May 10 Whole Foods Market Inc

* Whole Foods Market announces board refreshment with the appointment of five new independent directors and new board leadership

* Whole Foods Market Inc says gabrielle sulzberger has been appointed new chair of Whole Foods Market board of directors

* Whole Foods Market Inc says Mary Ellen Coe has been appointed new chair of nominating & governance committee

* Whole Foods Market Inc says significant refreshment of its board of directors by appointing five new independent directors, effective immediately

* Whole Foods Market - Board of directors will comprise 12 directors, 10 of whom are independent and six of whom were added in last seven months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐