BRIEF-Whole Foods Market appoints Keith Manbeck as CFO

May 10 Whole Foods Market Inc

* Whole Foods Market appoints Keith Manbeck as Chief Financial Officer

* Says announced appointment of Keith Manbeck as executive vice president and CFO, effective May 17, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
