BRIEF-Whole Foods Market enters into a change of control agreement with CFO Keith Manbeck

BRIEF-CalPERS says IAC abandons plan to issue non-voting stock in response to CalPERS Lawsuit
June 23 California Public Employees' Retirement System:
June 16 Whole Foods Market Inc-
* Whole Foods Market says on June 14, co entered into a change of control letter agreement with CFO Keith Manbeck - sec filing
* Whole Foods - agreement provides if on change of control, manbeck's employment is terminated without cause, he will be entitled to receive lump sum cash payment of $2 million
* Whole Foods - agreement provides, among other things, if termination occurs before co pays annual bonuses for 2017, manbeck to get additional cash payment of $975,000 Source text: (bit.ly/2sxicqx) Further company coverage:
June 23 California Public Employees' Retirement System:
June 23 If Amazon.com Inc hopes to revolutionize grocery delivery, then its bid to buy Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion will be just the start of a long and costly process.
SAO PAULO, June 23 Mauricio Abadi resigned on Friday as an executive vice president of Safra National Bank of New York to join Morgan Stanley & Co, three people familiar with the situation said.