BRIEF-Whole Foods Market reports new sourcing policy for canned tuna

March 15 Whole Foods Market Inc:

* Whole Foods Market announces new sourcing policy for sustainable, traceable canned tuna

* Whole Foods Market Inc - new sourcing policy includes canned tuna items sold in grocery aisle as well as prepared foods department

* Whole Foods Market - under new policy, all canned tuna at Whole Foods Market must come from fisheries using only pole-and-line, troll, or handline catch methods