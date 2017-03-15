BRIEF-Whole Foods Market reports new sourcing policy for canned tuna

UPDATE 1-New Ford CEO eligible for $13.4 mln in annual compensation
May 24 Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday new Chief Executive James Hackett is eligible for at least $13.4 million in total annual compensation.
March 15 Whole Foods Market Inc:
* Whole Foods Market announces new sourcing policy for sustainable, traceable canned tuna
* Whole Foods Market Inc - new sourcing policy includes canned tuna items sold in grocery aisle as well as prepared foods department
* Whole Foods Market - under new policy, all canned tuna at Whole Foods Market must come from fisheries using only pole-and-line, troll, or handline catch methods Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday new Chief Executive James Hackett is eligible for at least $13.4 million in total annual compensation.
LONDON, May 24 U.S. bank Citi held on to top spot in the foreign exchange industry’s main annual ranking of traders by volume on Wednesday despite losing around 2 percent in market share, results showed.
ZURICH, May 24 A person in Germany treated with Roche’s new multiple sclerosis drug Ocrevus has been diagnosed with an often-deadly brain infection after switching from another medication earlier this year, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday.