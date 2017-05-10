BRIEF-Whole Foods Market reports Q2 sales $3.7 billion

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 Whole Foods Market Inc
* Whole Foods Market provides shareholder update on accelerated path to delivering shareholder value and announces second quarter 2017 results
* Q2 sales $3.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.73 billion
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.37
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.31
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Whole Foods Market Inc-Sees additional $300 million in cost savings realized by FYE 2020
* Whole Foods Market Inc- 2017 outlook excludes $76 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, in charges incurred in first and second quarters
* Whole Foods Market Inc- Targeting: sales growth of 1.0% or greater for 2017
* Whole Foods Market Inc-Sees comps of approximately -2.5% or better for 2017
* Whole Foods Market Inc-Sees diluted EPS of $1.30 or greater for 2017
* Whole Foods Market Inc- Expects to return to positive comparable store sales and earnings growth by end of fiscal year 2018
* Whole Foods Market Inc- Targets for fiscal year 2020 total sales of over $18 billion; comps greater than 2.0%
* Whole Foods Market Inc- Targets for fiscal year 2020 cash flow from operations of over $1.2 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
