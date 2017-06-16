BRIEF-Whole Foods Market to pay $400 mln if merger agreement with Amazon.com is terminated

BRIEF-CalPERS says IAC abandons plan to issue non-voting stock in response to CalPERS Lawsuit
June 23 California Public Employees' Retirement System:
June 16 Amazon.Com Inc-
* Whole Foods Market will be obligated to pay a fee equal to $400 million if merger agreement with co is terminated - sec filing
* Company expects to finance merger with Whole Foods Market with debt financing, together with cash on hand
* Amazon.com Inc - has entered into a commitment letter dated as of June 15, 2017, with Goldman Sachs Bank USA, among other
* Amazon.com - commitment parties to provide 364-day senior unsecured bridge term loan facility of up to $13.7 billion to fund consideration for merger
* Company board has unanimously approved merger agreement with whole foods market Source text: (bit.ly/2siT5G1) Further company coverage:
June 23 If Amazon.com Inc hopes to revolutionize grocery delivery, then its bid to buy Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion will be just the start of a long and costly process.
SAO PAULO, June 23 Mauricio Abadi resigned on Friday as an executive vice president of Safra National Bank of New York to join Morgan Stanley & Co, three people familiar with the situation said.