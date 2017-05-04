版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四

BRIEF-Wi-Lan acquires Viziya Corporation

May 4 Wi-Lan Inc:

* Wi-Lan acquires Viziya Corporation

* Wi-Lan inc - Wilan's cost of acquisition will be approximately $40.5 million

* Wi-Lan inc - Wilan will fund cash portion of acquisition with cash and cash equivalents on hand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
