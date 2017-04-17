BRIEF-Wi-Lan names CFO Shaun Mcewan, interim CEO

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 24
April 17 Wi-Lan Inc
* Wi-Lan announces corporate developments and new growth strategy
* Wi-Lan Inc - James Skippen, president & ceo, will become executive chairman
* Paul Mccarten, chairman of board of directors will become independent lead director
* Wi-Lan Inc - Wi-Lan will change its name to quarterhill inc on or about june 1, 2017
* Wi-Lan Inc- steve thompson, vp finance will become interim cfo
* Wi-Lan Inc - effective immediately Shaun Mcewan, cfo, will become interim ceo
* Wi-Lan Inc- board of directors has begun search for a full-time ceo
* Wi-Lan Inc says acquired businesses will operate independently as subsidiaries of quarterhill
* Wi-Lan - quarterhill's growth strategy will focus on acquiring technology companies in industrial internet of things segment across multiple verticals
* Wi-Lan Inc- Wi-Lan will continue as a key subsidiary of quarterhill focusing on patent licensing
* Wi-Lan Inc - following change of its name to quarterhill, wilan will continue intellectual property licensing business as a subsidiary of quarterhill
* Wi-Lan Inc- at December 31, 2016, company had $107.7 million in cash and cash equivalents and no debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
