BRIEF-WideOpenWest says unit entered into seventh amendment to credit agreement​

May 31 WideOpenWest Inc:
* WOW! announces the seventh amendment to its credit
facility
* Amendment extends maturity date of revolving credit
facility to may 31, 2022
* Seventh amendment refinances existing $200 million of
borrowings available to WOW
* Loans under revolving credit facility will bear interest,
at option of co at a rate equal to ABR plus 2.00% or LIBOR plus
3.00%
* Seventh amendment refinances existing $200 million of
borrowings available to co under revolving credit facility
* WideOpenWest finance, LLC, a subsidiary of company, has
entered into a seventh amendment to its credit agreement
* Amendment also provides an additional $100 million of
revolving credit facility borrowings upon compliance by co with
certain conditions
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)