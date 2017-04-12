版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 12日 星期三 21:40 BJT

BRIEF-Widepoint and units enter into a change in terms agreement with Cardinal Bank

April 12 Widepoint Corp

* On April 11, 2017, co and its subsidiaries entered into a change in terms agreement with Cardinal Bank - SEC filing

* Widepoint - Change in terms agreement to extend maturity date of its existing $6.0 million working capital credit facility from April 30 to July 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐