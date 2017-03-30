版本:
BRIEF-WidePoint Corp reports Q4 revenue of $18.3 million

March 30 WidePoint Corp

* WidePoint Corporation reports full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 revenue $18.3 million versus $18.7 million

* Q4 loss per share $0.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
