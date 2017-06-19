版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 20日 星期二 05:05 BJT

BRIEF-Widepoint, units enters into a loan and security agreement With Access National Bank

June 19 Widepoint Corp:

* On June 15, co, units entered into a loan and security agreement with Access National Bank

* Widepoint Corp - loan agreement provides for a $5.0 million working capital revolving line of credit through April 30, 2018

* Widepoint Corp - loan agreement replaces company's prior credit facility with Cardinal Bank Source text: (bit.ly/2sIJz1a) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透"信任原则

