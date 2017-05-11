BRIEF-Wildhorse Resource Development announces strategic acquisition of Eagle Ford Properties

May 11 Wildhorse Resource Development Corp
* Press release - wildhorse resource development corporation
announces strategic acquisition of eagle ford properties
* Wildhorse resource development corp - deal for $625
million
* Wildhorse resource development corp - raised estimated
full-year 2017 production guidance range to 27.0 - 31.0 mboe/d
from 23.0 - 27.0 mboe/d
* Wildhorse resource development corp - q1 2017 estimated
production of approximately 17.6 mboe/d consisting of 49% oil,
41% natural gas and 10% ngls
* Wildhorse resource development - deal consideration is
$625 million including approximately $556 million of cash to apc
and 6.3 million shares of wrd common stock
* Wildhorse resource development- in conjunction with deal,
carlyle group to purchase $435 million of series a perpetual
convertible preferred stock from wrd
* Wildhorse resource development corp - updated 2017 capex
guidance has been increased to $550 - $675 million
* Wildhorse resource development corp - drilling program has
also increased by 10 gross wells to between 100 - 120 gross
spuds in 2017
* Wildhorse resource development corp - remainder of
acquisition price is to be funded by borrowings under wrd's
revolving credit facility
* Wildhorse resource development corp - number of gross
wells brought online has increased by 5 wells to between 85 and
105 gross wells in 2017
* Wildhorse resource development corp - announced
acquisition will also increase working interest of 2017 and 2018
development programs
* Wildhorse resource development - to buy about 111,000 net
acres, associated production from anadarko petroleum and
affiliates of kkr
