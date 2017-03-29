BRIEF-Wildhorse Resource Development posts Q4 loss of $0.11/share

March 29 Wildhorse Resource Development Corp
* Wildhorse Resource Development announces fourth-quarter
and full-year 2016 results
* Q4 loss per share $0.11
* Q4 revenue $39.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $48.9 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Wildhorse Resource Development - delivered Q4 2016
average daily production of 14.3 mboe/d and pro-forma Q4 2016
average daily production of 17.5 mboe/d
* Wildhorse Resource Development - WRD expects to spend
$450 to $600 million on its 2017 D&C capital budget
* Wildhorse Resource Development - in Q2 2017, WRD plans to
add an additional drilling rig in North Louisiana
* Sees 2017 D&C capital expenditure of $450 million - $600
million
* Sees 2017 net average daily production 23.0 mboe/d - 27.0
mboe/d
