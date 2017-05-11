BRIEF-Wildhorse Resource Development qtrly earnings per share $0.22

May 11 Wildhorse Resource Development Corp
* Wildhorse resource development corporation announces first
quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue $54.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $54.6 million
* Wildhorse resource development corp - raised estimated
full-year 2017 production guidance range to 27.0 - 31.0 mboe/d
* Wildhorse resource development corp qtrly net production
increased 18% year-over-year to 17.6 mboe/d for q1 2017 compared
to 14.9 mboe/d for q1 2016
* Wildhorse resource development corp - updated 2017 capex
guidance has been increased to $550 million - $675 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.22
* Wildhorse resource development corp - drilling program
has also increased by 10 gross wells to between 100 - 120 gross
spuds in 2017
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.06, revenue view $54.6
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Wildhorse resource development corp - in q2 of 2017, wrd
expects to bring online a total of 16 to 20 wells
* Wildhorse resource development-expects available
borrowings to provide sufficient liquidity to finance
anticipated working capital, capex requirements
