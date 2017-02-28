BRIEF-Wildhorse Resource Development reports year-end 2016 reserves, operational update, 2017 guidance

Feb 28 Wildhorse Resource Development Corp

* Wildhorse Resource Development Corporation announces year-end 2016 reserves, operational update, and 2017 guidance

* Wildhorse Resource Development Corp - reported year-end 2016 proved reserves of 152.5 mmboe, up 48% from 103.0 mmboe at year-end 2015

* Wildhorse Resource Development Corp - estimated Q4 2016 production of 17.5 mboe/d pro-forma for burleson north acquisition

* Wildhorse Resource Development Corp - project 2017 daily production to average 23.0 - 27.0 mboe/d

* Wildhorse Resource Development Corp - estimated fiscal year 2017 d&c capex is approximately $450 - $600 million