BRIEF-Wildhorse Resource Development reports year-end 2016 reserves, operational update, 2017 guidance

BRIEF-Slate retail REIT reports C$65 mln bought deal equity offering
* Slate Retail REIT announces C$65 million bought deal equity offering and C$2.5 million private placement
Feb 28 Wildhorse Resource Development Corp
* Wildhorse Resource Development Corporation announces year-end 2016 reserves, operational update, and 2017 guidance
* Wildhorse Resource Development Corp - reported year-end 2016 proved reserves of 152.5 mmboe, up 48% from 103.0 mmboe at year-end 2015
* Wildhorse Resource Development Corp - estimated Q4 2016 production of 17.5 mboe/d pro-forma for burleson north acquisition
* Wildhorse Resource Development Corp - project 2017 daily production to average 23.0 - 27.0 mboe/d
* Wildhorse Resource Development Corp - estimated fiscal year 2017 d&c capex is approximately $450 - $600 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Slate Retail REIT announces C$65 million bought deal equity offering and C$2.5 million private placement
* Aetna-Shareholder proposal requesting preparation of annual report on co's direct & indirect lobbying activities, expenditures was not approved at meeting
* Fans honour victims of Manchester bomb attack (Writes through, adds quotes)