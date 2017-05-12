版本:
BRIEF-Wilhelmina International reports Q1 earnings per share $0.00

May 12 Wilhelmina International Inc:

* Wilhelmina International Inc reports revenue for first quarter 2017

* Q1 earnings per share $0.00

* Q1 revenue fell 10.6 percent to $19.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
