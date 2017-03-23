版本:
BRIEF-Wilhelmina International reports qtrly total revenues $ 17.6 mln

March 23 Wilhelmina International Inc

* Wilhelmina International, Inc. reports results for the year ended 2016

* Qtrly total revenues $ 17.6 million versus. $ 19.3 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.11 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
