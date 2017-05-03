版本:
BRIEF-Willbros announces details of new awards totaling $70 mln

May 3 Willbros Group:

* Willbros announces details of new awards totaling $70 million

* About $28 million of new contract awards were consummated in late Q1 2017 and are included in March 31, 2017 backlog Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
