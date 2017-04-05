版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 5日 星期三

BRIEF-Willbros announces new president of Canada segment

April 4 Willbros Group Inc:

* Willbros announces new president of Canada segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
