FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 天前
BRIEF-Willbros Group announces CFO transition
#中美关系
#海航
#美俄关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
特朗普签署对俄制裁法案 莫斯科称之为“全面贸易战”
美俄关系
特朗普签署对俄制裁法案 莫斯科称之为“全面贸易战”
美国发布朝鲜旅行禁令 9月1日生效
时事要闻
美国发布朝鲜旅行禁令 9月1日生效
美国克利夫兰联储总裁支持FED收紧政策的决心 即便通胀趋弱
国际财经
美国克利夫兰联储总裁支持FED收紧政策的决心 即便通胀趋弱
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月1日 / 上午10点43分 / 2 天前

BRIEF-Willbros Group announces CFO transition

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Willbros Group Inc

* Willbros announces CFO transition

* Willbros Group Inc - ‍Van A. Welch, chief financial officer & chief accounting officer, has informed co of his intention to resign from his position​

* Willbros Group Inc - Welch has accepted a similar position with a company in a different industry, agreed to assist co during this transition period

* Willbros Group Inc - ‍Welch has agreed to assist company during this transition period as it initiates a search process to fill this role​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below