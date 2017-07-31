BRIEF-Willbros reports Q2 loss per share $0.02

July 31 (Reuters) - Willbros Group Inc

* Willbros reports improved second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 loss per share $0.02

* Q2 revenue $227.4 million

* Willbros Group Inc- ‍twelve-month backlog of $546.9 million at June 30, 2017 increased $18.5 million from March 31, 2017​

* Willbros Group Inc- ‍total backlog of $808.6 million at June 30, 2017 decreased $43.9 million, or 5 pct, from March 31, 2017.​

* Willbros Group Inc- ‍increasing revenue guidance for FY to range between $850 million to $900 million​

* FY2017 revenue view $780.8 million