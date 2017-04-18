版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 19日 星期三 04:44 BJT

BRIEF-Willdan Group says files for mixed shelf of up to $125 mln

April 18 Willdan Group Inc:

* Willdan Group Inc says files for mixed shelf of up to $125 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
