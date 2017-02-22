版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 23日 星期四 07:15 BJT

BRIEF-William E. Oberndorf reports 16.2 pct stake in Appfolio

Feb 22 Appfolio Inc:

* William E. Oberndorf reports 16.2 percent stake in Appfolio Inc as on February 22, 2017 - SEC filing

* William Oberndorf's passive stake in Appfolio Inc based on ownership in co's class A common stock Source text: (bit.ly/2lqQ3NU) Further company coverage:
