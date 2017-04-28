版本:
BRIEF-William Lyon Homes announces registered exchange offer for senior notes

April 28 William Lyon Homes-

* William Lyon Homes announces registered exchange offer for 5.875% senior notes due 2025

* Commenced a registered exchange offer for $450 million aggregate principal amount of outstanding 5.875% senior notes due 2025

* William Lyon Homes - exchange offer will expire at 5:00 p.m., new york city time, on evening of may 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
