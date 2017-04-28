BRIEF-William Lyon Homes announces registered exchange offer for senior notes

BRIEF-Nevada Copper reports private placement with Pala Investments
* Nevada Copper announces private placement with Pala Investments and appointment of independent non-executive director
April 28 William Lyon Homes-
* William Lyon Homes announces registered exchange offer for 5.875% senior notes due 2025
* Commenced a registered exchange offer for $450 million aggregate principal amount of outstanding 5.875% senior notes due 2025
* William Lyon Homes - exchange offer will expire at 5:00 p.m., new york city time, on evening of may 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CDW Corp -on May 19, 2017, SEC staff informed company that SEC has concluded its investigation and does not intend to recommend an enforcement action
* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock