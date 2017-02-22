BRIEF-William Lyon Homes Q4 home sales revenue of $473.2 million

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 2-yr high after Fed signals gradual tightening
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
Feb 22 William Lyon Homes
* William Lyon Homes reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.60
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* William lyon homes - qtrly dollar value of homes in backlog of $410.7 million, up 5%
* Qtrly home sales revenue of $473.2 million, up 19%
* Qtrly new home deliveries of 902 homes, up 11%
* William Lyon Homes - board of directors has authorized repurchase of up to $50.0 million of company's class A common stock
* William Lyon Homes- for full year, we currently expect 2017 results to include deliveries of approximately 3,000 to 3,250 units
* Sees 2017 home sales revenue of approximately $1.65 billion to $1.75 billion
* Sees 2017 pre-tax income before minority interest of approximately $135 million to $150 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
QUITO, May 24 Lenin Moreno was sworn in as Ecuador's president on Wednesday following a tight electoral race that the former vice president won on promises of maintaining the social programs of his leftist predecessor, Rafael Correa.
VANCOUVER, May 24 British Columbia's Green Party plans to decide over the next week which political party to back in the Western Canadian province, its leader said on Wednesday, after final voting results showed the tiny party holding the balance of power.