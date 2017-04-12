版本:
BRIEF-William Lyon Homes says CEO Zaist's 2016 total compensation was $3.3 mln

April 13 William Lyon Homes

* CEO Matthew Zaist's 2016 total compensation $3.3 million versus $4.2 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2p7pZdi Further company coverage:
