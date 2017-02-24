版本:
2017年 2月 24日

BRIEF-Williams Companies changes terms of employment involuntarily termination

Feb 24 Williams Companies Inc

* Williams Companies -Entered into arrangement with executive officers with regard to employment involuntarily termination on or prior to Dec 31, 2018

* Williams Companies - Under arrangement officer shall receive 2 times officer's annual base salary plus 2 times annual target bonus, and other benefits Source: (bit.ly/2mrZ3Qw) Further company coverage:
