BRIEF-Williams Companies changes terms of employment involuntarily termination

BRIEF-Quidel receives PMDA approval for its point-of-care SOFIA Influenza A+B Assay
* Quidel receives PMDA approval for its point-of-care Sofia Influenza A+B Assay
Feb 24 Williams Companies Inc
* Williams Companies -Entered into arrangement with executive officers with regard to employment involuntarily termination on or prior to Dec 31, 2018
* Williams Companies - Under arrangement officer shall receive 2 times officer's annual base salary plus 2 times annual target bonus, and other benefits Source: (bit.ly/2mrZ3Qw) Further company coverage:
* Quidel receives PMDA approval for its point-of-care Sofia Influenza A+B Assay
* Announces pricing of $300 million of 7.15 pct preferred stock offering
WASHINGTON, May 24 The U.S. Treasury is reviewing licenses for Boeing Co and Airbus to sell aircraft to Iran, department head Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday, telling lawmakers he would increase sanctions pressure on Iran, Syria and North Korea.